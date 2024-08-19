DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Revival Season

The Social
Mon, 19 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Foreseen by oracles and foretold by angels, the coming together of rapper Brandon “BEZ” (B Easy) Evans and beatmaker/producer Jonah Swilley was, by their own admission, a divine appointment. Both halves musically and spiritually forged in the twin flames o...

18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
Revival Season

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.