DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Logout Sessions w/ Michele Alunni

BARGIÙ CLUB
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
DJFirenze
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Logout Records & Yellowsquare Florence presentano:

L͇O͇G͇O͇U͇T͇ ͇S͇E͇S͇S͇I͇O͇N͇S͇ ͇⇢ Selected Music • Aperitivo • Vinyls • Drink freschini • Chill mood

Ogni settimana una selezione croccante di suoni e vinili nel giardino dello YellowSquare, STAY FRESH!...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.