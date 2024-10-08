DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tuesday, October 8th 2024
Angry Blackmen + TBA
8:30 - $15 - All Ages
ANGRY BLACKMEN
Chicago, IL
Chicago based experimental hiphop duo ANGRY BLACKMEN formed sometime in early 2017. The group consists of rappers Brian Warren and Quentin Branch. Now i...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.