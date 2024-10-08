DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angry Blackmen

Quarry House Tavern
Tue, 8 Oct, 8:30 pm
$22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tuesday, October 8th 2024
Angry Blackmen + TBA
8:30 - $15 - All Ages

ANGRY BLACKMEN
Chicago, IL

Chicago based experimental hiphop duo ANGRY BLACKMEN formed sometime in early 2017. The group consists of rappers Brian Warren and Quentin Branch. Now i...

All ages
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

