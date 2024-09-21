DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Civil War: 'Homegrown' All-Dayer

The Black Heart
Sat, 21 Sept, 2:30 pm
£23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
'Civil War UK are back with their biggest and heaviest show to date - 2024's 'Homegrown' All-dayer - at the legendary Black Heart, Camden Town. We'll be bringing you an epic 8-band bill of the freshest homegrown stoner rock & heavy-psych, featuring headlin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Civil War
Lineup

3
Trevor’s Head, The Lunar Effect, Rhino and 3 more

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
