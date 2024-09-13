Top track

NO(T)EARS X IBOAT : joe unknown, Kap Bambino, Avtel, Sohier, Carriegoss

IBOAT
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

CONCERT

JOE UNKNOWN

Riffs 70’s hargneux, loops hip-hop, en passant par des rythmiques drum’n’bass ou vient se greffer ce fameux phrasé désabusé. Son univers typiquement UK est mi-chemin entre post-punk et slam poétique à la The Streets ou Sleaford Mods,...

Tout public
Présenté par NO(T)EARS X IBOAT
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

joe unknown, Carriegoss, Kap Bambino

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:00 pm

