CONCERT
JOE UNKNOWN
Riffs 70’s hargneux, loops hip-hop, en passant par des rythmiques drum’n’bass ou vient se greffer ce fameux phrasé désabusé. Son univers typiquement UK est mi-chemin entre post-punk et slam poétique à la The Streets ou Sleaford Mods,...
