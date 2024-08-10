DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burnt Orange

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:30 pm
Featuring deep, Cosmic Disco, crisp Wonky Grooves, and baggy, Acid-Infused House, Portamento drifts through the eclectic fringe world of Electronic Dance music in a playful and hedonistic manner. Burnt Orange is a night for the curious and ad...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open10:30 pm
180 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.