Our Girl

Village Underground
Thu, 6 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following their recent sold-out shows at The Lexington and Omeara, Our Girl have announced news of an extensive UK tour for late 2024 and early 2025 including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Village Underground in February next year.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Our Girl

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

