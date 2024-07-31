DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mercredi Soir x Figurative Records

Virage
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

31.07 - Mercredi Soir x Figurative Records : Raphaël Top-Secret, Serious A, Figurative Records & More

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

🚨 VIRAGE EST UN LIEU QUI PRÔNE LE RESPECT ET LA BIENVEILLANCE ENVERS TOUSTES 🚨

L’établissement se réserve le droit d’admi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.

Lineup

Raphaël Top-Secret, serious A

Venue

Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.