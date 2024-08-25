Top track

Rumours: Celebrating Fleetwood Mac

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Sun, 25 Aug, 8:00 pm
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're celebrating the sounds of one of the most prolific bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac; with live renditions of their best tracks from our much-loved house band.

Expect a live set that will embrace over five decades of legendary music, channeling the w...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

