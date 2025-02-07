DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Papa Roach

OVO Arena Wembley, London
Fri, 7 Feb 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£65.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Action! Presents

+ Special Guests

£1 from each ticket sale will be donated to CALM, charity number 1110621.

Standing – No under 14s, 14-15 yr olds to be accompanied by an adult (16+) Seated – Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult

Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

OVO Arena Wembley, London

Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
12500 capacity
Accessibility information

