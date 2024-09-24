Top track

Make A Place

TLD Records Showcase

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18

Make A Place
About

TLD Records brings some of the hottest artists from their roster to celebrate the end of summer. Expect the finest vocals in UK R&B and Hip-Hop, plus surprise guests. Confirmed acts:

Sophie Faith

Benny Atlas

Kwoli Black

Maya Law

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maya Law, Kwoli Black, Benny Atlas and 1 more

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

