The Golden Dregs

The George Tavern
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Golden Dregs invite you to their residency at The George Tavern to showcase new and old music.

Founded in Falmouth, Cornwall in 2013 by songwriter and producer Benjamin Woods, The Golden Dregs released two albums in quick succession, Lafayette (2018)...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Golden Dregs

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

