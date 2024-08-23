Top track

Noun - Black Hole

Ghost Canyon Fest

Skylark Lounge
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$21.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ghost Canyon Fest is an independently-run DIY music festival based in Denver, CO working in collaboration with venues in the South Broadway area, specializing in the heavy and weird. More specifically, we’re a small group of music nerds who saw a chance to...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Noun, Lung, BleakHeart and 1 more

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

