Cowboy Carter: Celebrating Beyoncé

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Fri, 16 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £3.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This Friday we dedicate our party to Queen B herself in 'Cowboy Carter', a night celebrating Beyoncé. You all know our Friday nights are about LIVE hip hop, afrobeats, and RnB, so this week for the first set of the night, Brixton's finest will be performin...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

