GG Magree - Deja Reve

BAD APPLE RECORDS: GG MAGREE & more

The Meadows
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
BAD APPLE RECORDS presents GG MAGREE & more. The California-based label is bringing together a stacked lineup along with the Australian star DJ for their first event in New York. Expect high-energy techno, bass, trap, and rock n roll all night long.

This is an 21+ event
BAD APPLE RECORDS
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

GG Magree

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

