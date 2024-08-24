DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night w/ Sounds by Posi

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturdays | 10pm-2am | FREE | 21+

Come hangout and dance on the Hotel Congress Plaza with Sounds by Posi! He'll be changing it up every week so, don't miss out!

$3 PBR

$4 TRULY

$5 MEXICAN CANDY SHOT

21+
Presented by Hotel Congress.

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

