DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Les Cousins Exhibition

Flitcroft Gallery
24 Aug - 1 Sept
GigsLondon
From £15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A SECOND TRIBUTE TO LES COUSINS: Soho's Legendary Folk & Blues Club

Miscellany & Invocation: A Les Cousins Exhibiton - Arhival objects, photography & more at Flitcroft St Gallery (opposite St Giles Church)

.

Les Cousins was situated in the basement of a...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Flitcroft Gallery

4 Flitcroft Street, Camden, London, WC2H 8DJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.