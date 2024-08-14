DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

80's Rooftop pres: Rooftop Party w/ PINI

Hotel Negresco Princess Barcelona
Wed, 14 Aug, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to this weekly meeting on the top of Hotel Negresco.

(ESP) Vuelven los afterworks más ochenteros de la ciudad en la terraza del Hotel Negresco del Eixample. El mejor funk, soul, electrónica & disco de la época. Dresscode: Casual - Elegante Musica:...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Unmute ES.

Lineup

PINI

Venue

Hotel Negresco Princess Barcelona

Carrer De Roger De Llúria 16, 08010 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.