Knee Slappers and Record Scratchers

48 Record Bar
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Close Quarters Comedy Presents: "Knee Slappers and Record Scratchers" at 48 Record Bar.

Get ready for an intimate night of laughter and music as you get up close and personal with Philly’s funniest comedians. Six of the best stand up comedians in the city...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by 48 Record Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

