DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Immersive life drawing with a cinematic flair!

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 4 Aug, 2:00 pm
ArtLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

★ Discover life drawing reimagined with themed models, cinematic setups, and performance art, all within an immersive atmosphere ★

YOUR LOCAL LIFE DRAWING CLASS WITH A CINEMATIC FLAIR!

Immersive Life Drawing intertwines themed models, cinematic setups, a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.