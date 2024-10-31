DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Step aboard the Annual Haunted Cruise for an epic celebration on the waves of Manhattan.
Capture unforgettable memories against the stunning backdrop of the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and Freedom Tower, all while grooving and socializing with fel...
ALL SALES ARE FINAL. There are no refunds, exchanges or transfers. If the show is cancelled, refunds will be given. Please provide a valid telephone number or email address so we can notify you.
All of our events are rain or shine. All cruises have outdoor and indoor rooms and dance floors that are heated. In the case of inclement weather conditions changes in event times and/or locations may occur.
In order to enter our events all guests must bring corresponding valid ID (Passport is required for International Guests if no other documents are available). No photocopies or pictures of IDs on the phone will be accepted.
Birthday Cakes and cupcakes, Balloons & Party favors are allowed to be brought in. We cannot allow in any other food items, plastic knives or anything security deems a safety issue/hazard.
Our events are Dress to Impress: – No hats – No Tims/boots – No joggers – No sweats – No basketball shorts
