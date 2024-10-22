Top track

High and Dry

Red Wanting Blue

The 8x10
Tue, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$30.39

About

RED WANTING BLUE Hailed as "Midwestern rock heroes" by American Songwriter, Red Wanting Blue has spent the better part of last three decades on the road, blazing their own unique trail through the American heartland as they built up a legion of lifelong fa...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The 8x10.
Lineup

Red Wanting Blue

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open 7:00 pm

