mad culture: The M.A.D Tour w/ TrueMendous / Bear. / Oliver Rees

Headrow House
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mad Culture presents an electrifying night of Hip Hop, Soul and Jazz at The Jam Jar on 24/08/24

The lineup features three stellar artists from the Mad Culture collective:

From Birmingham, TrueMendous commands attention with her intricate wordplay and com...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TrueMendous, Oliver Rees, Bear.

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

