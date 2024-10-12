Top track

Overmono - So U Kno

OVERMONO

Depot Mayfield
Sat, 12 Oct, 4:00 pm
DJManchester
£53.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Known for their infectious and club-ready sound, Overmono are performing live and leading the charge at the main Depot stage where they will joined by Skream & Benga, the longtime collaborators who have not played WHP together since 2011. Special guest for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Warehouse Project.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

16
Overmono, Skream, Joy Orbison and 16 more

Venue

Depot Mayfield

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

