5 Years of Pure Honey

The Steel Yard
Fri, 11 Oct, 11:00 pm
About

We're pleased to unveil our 5th anniversary celebrations, as we mark 5 years hosting some of the most memorable parties across London & Edinburgh’s leading venues and festival stages, having started as a late night idea between 6 uni flat mates back in 201...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pure Honey
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sparrow & Barbossa, Emanuel Satie, MEERA and 1 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
