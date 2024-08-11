DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYNT SUNDAY SOUL SCREAM w/ THE THING, CERTAIN DEATH, DJ CRECIA, & JONATHAN TOUBIN DANCE PARTY

Our Wicked Lady
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New York Night Train SUNDAY SOUL SCREAM 156th Anniversary of the Discovery of Helium!

THE THING | CERTAIN DEATH | DJ CRECIA

Followed by all night dancing w/JONATHAN TOUBIN & FRIENDS!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

OUR WICKED LADY ROOFTOP

7PM DOORS | 8PM SHOW | 10:...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
Lineup

The Thing, Certain Death

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

