Top track

Someone Else Is in Control

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Mystery Lights, Acid Tongue

Zebulon
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Someone Else Is in Control
Got a code?

About

The Mystery Lights, Acid Tongue

“Vintage hit-writing techniques, powerhouse performances.”

Pitchfork

“The Mystery Lights are as good as it gets, one of New York’s finest garage rock bands.”

NME

The Mystery Lights story begins in 2004 in the small town...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mystery Lights, Acid Tongue

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.