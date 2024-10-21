Top track

Leave It In My Dreams

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Voidz

Knockdown Center
Mon, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$58.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Leave It In My Dreams
Got a code?

About

The Voidz - Knockdown Center

18+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Voidz, Crack Cloud

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.