Top track

Who's on the Playlist

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kassa Overall

FGO-Barbara
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Who's on the Playlist
Got a code?

About

Kassa Overall nominé aux Grammy Awards, allie expérimentation avant-gardiste et techniques de production hip-hop pour faire basculer le jazz et le rap dans des directions inconnues.

Après quatre projets acclamés par la critique : I THINK I'M GOOD, Go Get...

Présenté par Madline et Liz Van Craeyenest
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kassa Overall

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.