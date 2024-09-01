DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Growing up on the tiny isle of Bute off the coast of Scotland, KC Lights found solace and cultural connection through house music, and quickly immersed himself in the community on the mainland. Now, he creates euphoric house and upbeat techno, counting Fat
We're taking over the rooftop at Tribeca's private member's club, Spring Place, on Labor Day Weekend with KC Lights!
Join us for a sunset rooftop party and a full day of house music, immaculate energy, and stunning city views at the renowned Spring Place...
