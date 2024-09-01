Top track

Girl

KC Lights

Spring Place
Sun, 1 Sept, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About KC Lights

Growing up on the tiny isle of Bute off the coast of Scotland, KC Lights found solace and cultural connection through house music, and quickly immersed himself in the community on the mainland. Now, he creates euphoric house and upbeat techno, counting Fat Read more

Event information

We're taking over the rooftop at Tribeca's private member's club, Spring Place, on Labor Day Weekend with KC Lights!

Join us for a sunset rooftop party and a full day of house music, immaculate energy, and stunning city views at the renowned Spring Place...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KC Lights

Venue

Spring Place

50 Varick St, Manhattan, New York 10013, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

