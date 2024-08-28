DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"WACK in the UK" vol. 3

The Underworld
Wed, 28 Aug, 12:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience with WACK in the U.K. vol. 3 at The Underworld in London on 28th August 2024! This groundbreaking event brings the explosive energy of Japan's cutting-edge music scene to the heart of the UK.

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MAMESHiBA NO TAiGUN TONAi BOUSHO a.k.a. MONSTERIDOL, BiS, ASP

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

