PawPaw Rod - Doobie Mouth Tour

Chop Shop
Fri, 1 Nov, 8:30 pm
$28.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets starting at $22.50 + fees

PawPaw Rod is a rapper and singer from Hawaii, known for blending rap, 60s soul, and house music. His debut single was released in 2020 by GODMODE, and he has since released three EPs. His latest EP, "This Must Be A PawPa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PawPaw Rod

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

