DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Une experience immersive Flamenca dans l'univers des tablaos Andalous. Sensibilité, force et magie sont convoquées par la danse authentique de la Nati.
Nati James est chorégraphe, danseuse et compositrice, chanteuse. Elle se produit régulièrement au Tabla...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.