Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB

Corsica Studios
Thu, 29 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£4.50
About

Insomnia London

House, Techno, Drum n Bass

Birthday in August? Get a free ticket. Text INSOMNIA29 to 07875676028 and await reply.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by No Plastic Events Ltd.
Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

