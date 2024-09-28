Top track

Hongza - She Changes The Weather

Hongza

Sebright Arms
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50

About

Weaving in ethereal soundscapes that transcend melodies stands dream-pop rising star, Hongza. With a new EP titled Coming of Age due out September 27th 2024 Hongza has recieved support from Hanuman Welsch from Apple Music 1, Wonderland, CLASH and was made...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hongza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hongza

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

