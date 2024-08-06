Top track

An Acoustic Evening with The Black Moods

The Music Box
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:30 pm
From $25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Black Moods play raw, amplified rock & roll. A classic power trio for the modern world, they turn the genre's timeless ingredients, electric guitar, anthemic hooks, and percussive punch, into a sound that's both contemporary and climactic. Born in the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Music Box of Rockford.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Black Moods

The Music Box

218 East State Street, Rockford, Illinois 61104, United States
