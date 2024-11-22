DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tickets starting at $25 + fees
Snakes and Stars is a new musical project featuring Michael Travis (The String Cheese Incident, EOTO) and Aaron Johnston (Brazilian Girls, David Byrne’s American Utopia). The duo will explore various electronic and dance mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.