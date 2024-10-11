Top track

Maria w Horn & Mats Erlandsson - A Ship Lost in the Polar Sea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robot Festival 15 years - S.Barbaziano 11/10

Chiesa di San Barbaziano
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maria w Horn & Mats Erlandsson - A Ship Lost in the Polar Sea
Got a code?

About

Celebra con noi 15 anni di ROBOT Festival. Il 27 settembre e dal 10 al 13 ottobre 2024, a Bologna.

11/10/2024 | CHIESA DI S.BARBAZIANO | 19.00

Line-up: Maria W Horn & Mats Erlandsson, Marta Salogni & Francesco Fonassi e altri.

Il biglietto è valido per...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

1
Maria w Horn, Mats Erlandsson, Marta Salogni and 1 more

Venue

Chiesa di San Barbaziano

Via Cesare Battisti, 35, 40123 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.