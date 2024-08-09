DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Lume di Candela - Anfiteatro del Venda

Anfiteatro del Venda
Fri, 9 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsGalzignano Terme
€19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tornano i concerti a lume di candela all'Anfiteatro del Venda

Venerdì 9 agosto vi proponiamo un'occasione unica per osservare le stelle cadenti e assistere al concerto per pianoforte di Davide Scarabottolo, pianista padovano vincitore di oltre quaranta pr...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Anfiteatro del Venda

Venue

Anfiteatro del Venda

Via Sottovenda, 35030 Galzignano Terme PD, Italy
Doors open7:45 pm

