Yeli Yeli en MAZO

Siroco
Fri, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
No hay cante que mejor responda a la idea de 'tradición oral' que las corraleras: quien conozca este subgénero de las sevillanas comprenderá a la perfección a qué nos referimos. Y es que la utilización de palabras que son onomatopeyas (como "riapitá") o pa...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

