Vinyl Night Cap. XVI | Antagora Club

Specka
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Antagora Club Cap. XVI

Juntamos fuerzas con Specka el sábado 3 de agosto en nuestro primer evento 100x100 vinilo donde escucharemos maletas llenas de discos de maxima calidad.

•Contaremos con GUEST (Pangea Collective) ISGANG (Ethnic Meeting / Null Warp)...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
Lineup

javi venero

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

