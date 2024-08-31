Top track

Kamron Bahani - RNDM.001

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kamron Bahani, Blokkito, TOSH., LeeL, ScreamCJ

Jimmy's Lounge
Sat, 31 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsKenilworth
From $26.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kamron Bahani - RNDM.001
Got a code?

About

Come see Kamron Bahani, Blokkito, TOSH., LeeL, ScreamCJ in NJ.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MajorStage.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kamron Bahani

Venue

Jimmy's Lounge

188 Midland Avenue, Kearny, New Jersey 07032, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.