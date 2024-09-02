Top track

Joyce Moreno - Feminina

XJAZZ! presents: Joyce Moreno

Emmauskirche
Mon, 2 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €28.04

About

Join us for an unforgettable evening with the incredible Joyce Moreno on September 2nd 2024!

Born in Rio de Janeiro, four-times Grammy nominee, singer, composer, arranger and instrumentalist JOYCE MORENO has in her portfolio over 400 recordings of songs s...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJAZZ.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Emmauskirche

Lausitzer Platz 8 A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

