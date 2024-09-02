DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an unforgettable evening with the incredible Joyce Moreno on September 2nd 2024!
Born in Rio de Janeiro, four-times Grammy nominee, singer, composer, arranger and instrumentalist JOYCE MORENO has in her portfolio over 400 recordings of songs s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.