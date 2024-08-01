DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carmen Christopher Live From The Windy City Comedy Special

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Carmen at Brain Dead Studios for an exclusive celebration of his new special release! Enjoy a special screening, live Q&A with Carmen, surprise guests, and more. Don’t miss this!”

In his special, Carmen returns home to Chicago, where he blends realit...

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

