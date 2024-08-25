Top track

Old Skin

YOUNG WIDOWS + Nina Nastasia + Missouri Executive Order 44 + More (Ghost Canyon Fest)

Hi-Dive
Sun, 25 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsDenver
$26.52

Old Skin
About

GHOST CANYON FESTIVAL https://ghostcanyonfest.com/2024-lineup/

DAY 3: YOUNG WIDOWS + NINA NASTASIA + MISSOURI EXECUTIVE ORDER 44 + FAINTING DREAMS + BEAR CLAW + ANIMAL BITE

Ghost Canyon Fest is an independently-run DIY music festival based in Denver, CO...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Widows, Nina Nastasia, Missouri Executive Order 44 and 3 more

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

