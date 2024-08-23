Top track

Yotto / Rao / Rïa Mehta

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Yotto likes walks in the park, nights by the fire, and deadpan stares across dinner tables. He also likes to produce electronic music. He’s had 5 ‘Essential New Tune’ nods from Pete Tong, and 2 ‘Hottest Record In the World’ selections on Annie Mac’s BBC Ra...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Real Talent Management.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yotto, Rao, Rïa Mehta

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

