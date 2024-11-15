Top track

Amy Gadiaga - All Black Everything

Jazz Cafe Presents: Amy Gadiaga

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A fresh and unique style that bridges the old school jazz tradition of musicians such as Betty Carter and Wayne Shorter with the raw, rootsy modern sound of artists such as D’Angelo."

A significant and unique new voice on the London circuit, this rising v...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Columbo Music & London Jazz Festival.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amy Gadiaga

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

