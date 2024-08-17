DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Find The Gorby - Video Variety Show

Scribble
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Find The Gorby is the premier travelling video screening event in the Western Hemisphere. Audience members are encouraged to find the Gorby hiding between some of the best animators, comedians, and filmmakers from a world tangential to ours and only visibl...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

