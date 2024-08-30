DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sentimento festival - Day 1

Averna Spazio Open
Fri, 30 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€28
About

SENTIMENTO Festival

Venerdì 30 Agosto

Averna Spazio Open

Dalle 17:00 all’01:00

Quando c’è sentimento, non c’è mai pentimento, arriva a Palermo il primo SENTIMENTO Festival, che mette insieme ragione e sentimento, un sentimento nuevo, che vi prenderà pe...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da IDDI s.r.l..

Venue

Averna Spazio Open

Via Paolo Gili, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

