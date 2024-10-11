Top track

In All Fairness - Down Bad (Hilary Duff)

In All Fairness

Warehouse Concert Hall
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Medium Baby presents

IN ALL FAIRNESS | Hamilton, ON

"Originally a one man acoustic project identifying from Hamilton Ontario, In All Fairness (IAF) was simply a noted statement made from lead singer and primary song writer, Billy Ellis. After long-time p...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Medium Baby.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

